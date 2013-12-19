Fall Books



MARY BURTON continues her Texas Ranger Trilogy with her latest thriller, NO ESCAPE. The novel follows heroine Dr. Jolene Granger and Texas Ranger Brody Winchester and the tension between these two characters sizzles. But the villian, claims Mary, is “the most chilling I’ve ever written.”

Writing as MARY ELLEN TAYLOR, Mary has a new trade paperback out called SWEET EXPECTATIONS, the sequel to THE UNION STREET BAKERY. You’ll get a peek behind the scenes at the Union Street Bakery and into the lives of the McCrae sisters, Daisy, Rachel and Margaret. There’s another mystery to unravel and a persistent ghost as Daisy finds a way to make the bakery her forever home. Mary has added some delicious recipes on her website, too, just in time for holiday baking. And you’ll want to bake after reading this “delicious” new novel!



HEATHER GRAHAM is back with a new Nocturne. THE KEEPERS: CHRISTMAS IN SALEM is an anthology with four authors, led by Heather, and featuring four powerful Keepers who must save their community as a strange, eternal night creeps over the town.

THE CARRIAGE HOUSE is a new reissue from bestselling author CARLA NEGGERS. Fun and a little hard work. That’s all Tess Haviland had in mind when Ike Grantham paid her for her graphic design work with the run-down, 19th-century carriage house on Boston’s North Shore. Then Ike disappears and Tess finds herself with much more than a simple weekend project to get her out of the city. This is the first book in Carla’s popular Carriage House Series.

This selection of current books are all sure to keep you reading into the wee hours. Enjoy!