December is such a busy month but it’s lovely to be able to sit down and relax with a good books. SISTERS FOUND by author JOAN JOHNSTON and BLOOD RED by HEATHER GRAHAM are both reader favorite reissues and sure to provide the relaxation needed.



BLOOD RED is a vampire novel set in New Orleans, a favorite city of author HEATHER GRAHAM which adds further authenticity to the novel. And vampires. Yes, they exist; Mark Davidson knows it. And what city is more likely to be stalked by them than New Orleans? But Lauren Crow doesn’t believe in vampires. Not at first…

SISTERS FOUND is a Hawk’s Way book featuring three sisters: Faith, Hope and Charity. When the three sisters come together unexpectedly at Hawk’s Pride Ranch, the sparks fly. But each woman is about to learn something about herself…about family…and about the love of a good man.

Happy holiday reading with these favorite reader reissues. If you haven’t read one yet, you’re in for a holiday treat!