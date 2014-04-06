April Thrills

Even with signs of spring this month, there are still cozy moments to read and this month there are new releases sure to keep you from doing anything else but spend time with a new book! WAKING THE DEAD is bestselling author HEATHER GRAHAM‘S second hardcover book in her new Cafferty & Quinn Series. When a painting reappears after two hundred years in New Orleans, death seems to follow. This gripping tale is a RT BOOK REVIEWS Top Pick for April and not to be missed. You can order and read more here.

YOU’RE NOT SAFE by MARY BURTON is the third book in her Texas Rangers Series. One devastating moment changed Greer Templeton’s life and ended two others. Now, with a body body found on her property and Texas Ranger Tec Bragg on her doorstep, Greer’s nightmare has returned.

This series just gets better and better with each book and will leave you guessing right to the last page. Other books in the series are THE SEVENTH VICTIM and NO ESCAPE. Order and read more here.

Check out Heather’s new book in her Krewe of Hunters paranormal series. Mary Burton‘s next romantic suspense is COVER YOUR EYES in November 2014.