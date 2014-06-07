Summer Reads

Fans of HEATHER GRAHAM‘s Krewe of Hunters series will delight in the new trilogy series which kicks off with THE CURSED. Hannah O’Brien, who grew up in a haunted house in Key West and now runs it as a B and B, has always had a special ability to see a pair of resident ghosts. But when a man is murdered in the alley behind her place, she’s dismayed when his spirit appears, too, asking for help. Hannah calls her cousin Kelsey O’Brien, a member of the FBI’s Krewe of Hunters, an elite unit of paranormal investigators. The present-day case is linked to a historical mystery involving salvagers, a curse and a sunken ship. Danger and desire bring Hannah and Dallas together, but to survive, they have to solve the mysteries of the past—and stay alive long enough to solve the crimes of the present!

THE HEXED, book two in this series, will be released on July 29th followed by THE BETRAYED on Sept. 30th.

THE CABIN is a new reissue from New York Times bestselling author CARLA NEGGERS. Greed and vengeance disrupt the quiet stillness of the Adirondack mountains. Texas Ranger Jack Galway and Susanna, his wife, are trapped in the mountains and must find strength in each other if they hope to keep their family together and escape the cabin alive. Available now. Order and read more here.

THE WEDDING WAGER is an historical romance from New York Times bestselling author CATHY MAXWELL to be re-released on June 24, 2014. Headstrong Mary Gates longs to once again make the family stables the finest in England–so she bids on the famous Spender stud. The only way to pay for the beast is to marry, but her only prospect in the village is her equally headstrong neighbor and chief rival, Tye Barlow. Order your copy and read an excerpt here.