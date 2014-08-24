August Reading Escapes

Lots of wonderful reading choices this month!

DECLAN’S CROSS by author CARLA NEGGERS is now available in paperback. Published first in hardcover, DECLAN’S CROSS is the third book in Carla’s popular Sharpe & Donovan series. This mass market edition includes a bonus story, ROCK POINT, a Sharpe & Donovan prequel novella!

Bestselling author JOAN JOHNSTON has a popular reissue available in mass market or ebook format. THE BAREFOOT BRIDE features newly widowed Molly Gallagher who travels from genteel Boston to the wilds of Montana. She’s searching for a safe haven for her family—and finds unexpected love.

FREE! Historical romance author JANE BONANDER has a special promotion available until September 3. Her very first (and reader favorite!) SECRETS OF A MIDNIGHT MOON is available in ebook format. If you’re a Jane fan or haven’t yet read one of her books, here’s a wonderful opportunity to get acquainted with Jane and acquire one of her newly reissued ebooks.

Continuing her popular Krewe of Hunters series, HEATHER GRAHAM offers readers a treat with THE HEXED, featuring a place of history, secrets…and witchcraft. Devin Lyle has recently returned to the Salem area, but her timing couldn’t be worse. Soon after she moved into the eighteenth-century cabin she inherited from her great-aunt Mina—her “crazy” great-aunt, who spoke to the dead—a woman was murdered nearby.