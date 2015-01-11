New Year Releases



The new year kicks off with lots of wonderful books for readers to enjoy.

UNFORGETTABLE by author JOAN JOHNSTON is now available in both ebook and trade size formats. This is a book Joan’s readers have eagerly anticipated and is both a Bitter Creek novel as well as part of her Benedict Brothers Series. The modern-day Duchess of Blackthorne is dying–and determined to make sure her five children are in loving relationships before she does. UNFORGETTABLE tells the story of the Duchess’s only daughter, Lydia Benedict, and the wounded ex-Delta sergeant, Joe Warren, who comes to her rescue–and ends up being rescued in return. Read more here.

Also new in eBook and Print is EVERY TIME I LOVE YOU, a new novel from author HEATHER GRAHAM.

THE DRAGON TAMER is JANE BONANDER‘s newest release in ebook format through Diversion Books. I’m so excited to see this book available for readers as it has been a favorite of mine since it was originally released in print. A delicious read! (Not to mention the tatoos on the hero, Dante Templeton!)

Bestselling author JOAN JOHNSTON has a popular reissue available in mass market. THE LONER is the third book in Joan’s wildly popular Bitter Creek Series. Summer Blackthorne swore she’d never forgive Billy Coburn for running out on her and their future together. But that was before she found out she wasn’t Jackson Blackthorne’s child—Billy was. Despite being the 17th printing of this book, THE LONER continues to be on bestseller lists and adding to the legion of readers who love this series and the wonderful characters. Read more here.