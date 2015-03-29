New Books & Reissues

Whether you’re experiencing the end of winter or the beginning of spring, you’ll enjoy reading the latest books from favorite authors CARLA NEGGERS and HEATHER GRAHAM.

ECHO LAKE is a new Swift River Valley mass market book from CARLA NEGGERS. Set against the scenic backdrop of a New England winter, ECHO LAKE is a captivating tale of family, friends and the possibility of new love. Fans of Carla’s other series, Sharpe & Donovan, will be pleased to see HARBOR ISLAND released in paperback for the first time on March 31st. Read more about both books at www.carlaneggers.com.

COME THE MORNING is an historical reissue (the first book in the Graham Series originally written under Heather’s pen name, Shannon Drake.) Heather’s historicals are a treat to read and her readers will especially enjoy this book. In the days when Scotland lay under siege, King David sought loyal warriors who would fight with their blood and hearts. Waryk de Graham, the greatest of these fighters, was knighted Lord Lion, but his honored position as Scottish chieftain came with a price: a Viking bride who had sworn to resist him in body and spirit.

Switching from historicals to her current paranormal suspense series, Cafferty & Quinn, Heather’s legion of readers are in for a treat with the release of the latest in this series: THE DEAD PLAY ON. Musicians are being murdered in New Orleans. But Arnie Watson apparently died by his own hand. When Tyler Anderson plays the saxophone he inherited from Arnie, a soldier and musician who died soon after his return, he believes he sees visions of his friend’s life—and death. Read more at www.eheathergraham.com.

The only tough question is: which book to read first? I, of course, will read them all!