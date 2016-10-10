Perfect Books for Fall Reading

There’s nothing like an engrossing book to read on a crisp fall day. New York Times bestselling author CATHY MAXWELL‘s latest A DATE AT THE ALTAR is the final book in Cathy’s Marrying the Duke series. The Duke of Baynton came close to the altar and finding meaningful love in the first two series books, THE MATCH OF THE CENTURY and THE FAIREST OF THEM ALL, but now it is time for him to claim his duchess. Check out Cathy’s website to read more about this wonderful historical romance series and her other popular books.

New York Times bestselling author CARLA NEGGERS ‘s eagerly awaited new novel in the highly acclaimed Sharpe & Donovan series is on store shelves now. LIAR’S KEY, features an FBI legend, a mysterious antiquities specialist and a brazen art thief. Top FBI agents Emma Sharpe and Colin Donovan are drawn into a complex web of blackmail, greed and murder sure to keep readers turning pages.

In late October, Carla returns to charming Swift River Valley, the setting for her equally popular series novels, to celebrate the joy and romance of Christmas in New England. Available in paperback for the first time, A KNIGHTS BRIDGE CHRISTMAS includes “A Christmas at Carriage Hill” as a bonus story.

Fans of historical romance author JANE BONANDER are thrilled that she has a new book out! Her readers have been enjoying her many books recently released in ebook format but now there’s a brand new book, THE PLEASURE OF THE ROSE, the first in the MacNeil Legacy set in Scotland. The second book, THE SCOUNDREL’S PLEASURE, will be out February 2017.

The last three books in HEATHER GRAHAM‘s Krewe of Hunter series have all been New York Times bestsellers! DARKEST JOURNEY is book #20 in this popular series, along with DEADLY FATE (#19) and HAUNTED DESTINY (#18.)

ANNE MATHER, well-known for her many Harlequin Presents books spanning decades, has a new full length novel available in both print and digital formats. SILENT ECHO, set in the Scottish Highlands, is about single mother Rachel Erskine’s journey when she inherits a house from a mysterious benefactor. A rebellious teenager daughter, the nephew of the previous owner and a handsome developer test Rachel’s courage to discover hidden truths about her inheritance.

Interested in movie reviews and political commentary? Author MARSHALL FRANK has a huge blog readership and it is always so interesting to read his latest posts. His most recent book is THE WAY THINGS OUGHTA BE: The Untold Crimes Against American People.

As you can see, this fall there is something for every reader’s tastes! Enjoy!